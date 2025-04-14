Chifire Demands Updates on Former President Lungu’s Health Status



A concerned citizen has called on Government to provide regular official updates regarding the health status of the former President, EDGAR LUNGU.





#EdgarLungu

CALL FOR TRANSPARENCY ON THE HEALTH STATUS OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU



PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



13th April 2025



As a concerned citizen and stakeholder in the democratic governance of the Republic of Zambia, I issue this press statement to demand that the Government of the Republic of Zambia provide regular, official updates regarding the health status of the Sixth Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



It has now been over two months since former President Lungu reportedly traveled abroad for medical check-ups. Since then, the government has remained largely silent, offering no substantial or official information to the public concerning his current condition or whereabouts, except for a statement made by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information—a statement which the public was later advised did not represent the official government position. This lack of clarity has given rise to widespread speculation, misinformation, and anxiety among citizens.





I wish to remind the government that, while Mr. Lungu is no longer the Head of State, his status as a former President makes his well-being a matter of public interest. Former presidents play vital roles in national unity, diplomacy, and historical continuity. Any uncertainty regarding their health has potential implications for national governance, political stability, and the country’s image both domestically and internationally.



Transparency breeds trust. I, therefore, call upon the government, through the relevant ministries and offices, to:

1. Provide a clear and official update on the health status of former President Lungu;

2. Establish a regular communication channel for periodic briefings on his condition and recovery;

3. Uphold the principles of accountability and transparency by treating matters of national interest with the seriousness and urgency they deserve.





This call is made not in a spirit of malice but in the interest of national unity, stability, and the public’s right to information. I believe that safeguarding public trust through open communication is essential in a democratic society.



I continue to wish former President Lungu a full recovery and pray for his good health and strength during this period.



Issued;

Gregory Chifire

Concerned Citizen