CHIKOTE ORDERS ZESCO, ERB TO PROBE RAPID DEPLETION OF ELECTRICITY UNITS

ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote has directed Zesco and the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to investigate the ongoing rapid depletion of electricity units and submit a report by March 16, 2026.

Since December last year, after load shedding hours were reduced and most households began receiving 24-hour power supply, there has been a public outcry that electricity units are depleting faster than usual.

Delivering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly yesterday, Chikote assured the nation that once the investigations and review are concluded, the findings will be shared with the general public.

“We ask Zambians to remain patient while the inquiry is underway. As soon as the report is ready, it will be released for public viewing,” he stated.

However, he noted that the restoration of 24-hour electricity supply may be one of the causes of the rapid depletion of units and emphasised that electricity tariffs have not been increased.

“Following the expiry of the emergency tariffs on October 31, 2025, the ERB reinstated the Multi-Year Tariff Framework, which became effective on November 1, 2025. Under this framework, electricity tariffs are categorised into bands ranging from R1 to R4,” he explained.

“I want to emphasise that ZESCO has not increased electricity tariffs. The restoration of 24-hour electricity supply may have led to higher consumption by consumers, which can make units appear to be finishing faster.”

Meanwhile, Chikote explained that the country’s electricity system currently relies on 1,635 MW of locally produced power, supported by 511 MW of imports, to meet the national demand of 2,400 MW.

He said recent rainfall has helped maintain water levels in major reservoirs, enabling ZESCO to generate approximately 400 MW from the Kariba North Bank Power Station.

He added that planned solar and thermal projects set for 2026 will further improve electricity availability, supporting continuous, round-the-clock supply for homes and businesses.

