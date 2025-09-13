BREAKING NEWS|| CHIKUMBI APPOINTED AS FAZ MANAGER IN CHARGE OF MEDIA

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka





12th September 2025



FAZ APPOINTS NKWETO TEMBWE AS HEAD OF MEDIA



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has made changes in the media department at Football House with the appointment of Nkweto Tembwe as Head of Media and Communications and Godfrey Chikumbi as Manager in charge of media, while Sydney Mungala continues as Communications Manager.





The Department has been restructured to a full directorate in order to align it with the current best practice in media and public relations in football.





Tembwe previously served as Communications Manager at Football House and boasts of over 30 years of journalism, broadcasting, and public relations experience. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication with Public Relations from Mulungushi University and a Diploma in Journalism from Evelyn Hone College.





Chikumbi is a practicing journalist and TV Producer at the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS). He holds a Bachelor of Communication in Journalism and a Master of International Relations and Development, both from Mulungushi University.





FAZ is confident that the two gentlemen will help strengthen media relations and the department at Football House.





For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Machacha Shepande

GENERAL SECRETARY