CHILANGA COUNCIL HANDS OVER NEARLY K2.5 MILLION CDF EMPOWERMENT GRANTS



The Chilanga Town Council has handed over nearly K2.5 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) empowerment grants to 62 local groups, with each group receiving K40,000.





Speaking at the handover ceremony, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata, who was represented by Lusaka Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Alex Mapushi, encouraged the beneficiaries of the grants to utilise the grants wisely and become self-sustainable.





“It is important that our beneficiaries are educated before receiving the grants in order to ensure that they don’t misuse the grants but make a profit,” she said.





Meanwhile, Ms. Mulyata has announced the council’s launch of a key road rehabilitation project that will be done at the cost of over K3.2 million, adding that road rehabilitation is expected to boost trade and improve access to essential services.