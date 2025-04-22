CHILANGA HUSBAND APPREHENDED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING HIS WIFE



Police have apprehended Justin Banda of Kalundu area in Chilanga District in connection with the murder of his wife Mirriam Zimba.



Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Rea Hamoonga says the incident occurred on April 07, 2025 around 17:00 hours near Capstone Quarry Company Limited, in Lusaka West, Kalundu area.



Mr Hamoonga stated that it was reported that the deceased sustained a deep cut on her forehead after being struck with a stone, an act which resulted in her death.



In a statement made available to ZANIS, Mr Hamoonga explained that Julita Banda aged 65 of Rosedale reported the matter via phone to Rosedale Police Post that her daughter, Mirriam Zimba aged 45, of the same address, had been murdered by her husband, Justin Banda aged 50.



“Following the launch of investigations, police received credible information indicating that the suspect had fled and was hiding in 16 miles’ area. A team of officers had since been actively trailing the suspect who was apprehended”, he explained.