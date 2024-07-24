CHILANGWA, CHITOTELA ARE VICTIMS OF VENGEANCE AND RETRIBUTION- Fred M’membe

CHILANGWA, CHITOTELA ARE VICTIMS OF VENGEANCE AND RETRIBUTION



It is extremely difficult to accept the conviction of Kawambwa PF member of parliament Hon Nickson Chilangwa and Pambashe PF member of parliament Hon Ronald Chitotela for malicious damage to property and arson, respectively.



Long before their cases were concluded, voices were being heard saying it was just a matter of time, the duo were going to prison. These voices were coming from people within the UPND and State House in particular. So these convictions did not come as a surprise to many in this country. They were expected. It is clear these are part of the mingalatos and kufyanta, Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his minions at State House have been speaking about.



The issue of malicious damage to property has several times been committed by UPND cadres against us in many by elections. Our vehicles have been smashed by known UPND cadres, but none of them has been arrested and prosecuted for malicious damage to property in the way Hon Chilangwa and Hon Chitotela have been prosecuted and convicted. It would be difficult to convince anyone that these prosecutions and convictions have been carried out in a just and fair manner. There is nothing that appears to be a blind pursuit of justice here.



Hon Chilangwa and Hon Chitotela are simply victims of vengeance and retribution by those holding power today. If not, let them arrest those UPND cadres who maliciously damaged our vehicles in Kaumbwe in 2021, in Sokontwe and Gwembe, and more recently in Isoka. UPND cadres damaged our vehicles and destroyed our property with impunity. What type of justice is this?



However, they have not hidden their desire to get Hon Chilangwa and Hon Chitotela out of parliament and steal their parliamentary seats to boost their numbers in parliament. We know that their intent is to get the two-thirds majority in parliament and amend the constitution to prolong their stay in power. Mr Hichilema wants to change the Constitution to perpetuate his stay in office by removing the five-year presidential term limit and introduce a seven-year term as well as remove the 50% + 1 to revert to First Past the post electoral system to avoid a rerun, which he fears he can’t win.



But what they should know is that this country is not going to be a good place for them to live in corruptly amass wealth and enjoy themselves, unless it’s a good country for all of us to live in.



Recently, the Kawambwa magistrate court convicted and sentenced Hon Chilangwa to 60 months imprisonment for malicious damage to property. The court also convicted Hon Chitotela for arson. Hon Chitotela is awaiting sentencing.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party