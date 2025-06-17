Chilangwa deserves freedom, Lubinda weeps at funeral

THE EVER-angry makeshift PF leader Given Lubinda has poured out his frustration over what he called deliberate delays by the justice system to grant bail and a fair hearing to jailed former Kawambwa Central lawmaker Nickson Chilangwa.

Speaking at the funeral of Chilangwa’s father in Mansa, Lubinda told mourners that it was heartbreaking for a son to be locked up during a moment when he should be allowed to grieve and bury his own father with dignity.

John Chilangwa died on Thursday, but his son, a key PF figure currently serving time, was not present at the funeral due to what Lubinda described as ‘unfair judicial restrictions.’

The incarcerated former lawmaker mourns the death of his own father from behind bars.

“As far as we are concerned, Chilangwa deserves freedom. He was denied bail, pending appeal, and they are delaying hearing his appeal application,” Lubinda said.

“Today, Nickson Chilangwa is mourning his father and President Lungu in jail.”

He added that what is happening to Chilangwa is a reflection of what he believes is a broader campaign of persecution against PF officials.

Lubinda called on the justice system to act with fairness and urgency, especially in matters that touch on human dignity and family loss…https://kalemba.news/…/chilangwa-deserves-freedom…/

By George Musonda

Kalemba June 16, 2025