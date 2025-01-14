Child prostitution on the increase in North Western mining communities





ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE



PRESS STATEMENT

APPREHENSION OF SEVEN FOREIGN NATIONALS AND 13 FEMALES IN SOLWEZI

January 13, 2025-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Solwezi Central Police Station is holding in custody seven (7) Philippine nationals aged between 40 and 55 years. The suspects are identified as:



1. Zaldy Alarcon

2. Michael Lotino

3. Del Mundo

4. Vincent Barbaras

5. Jonathan Nelmida

6. Taiwan Jonard Paniro

7. Edwin Rosas

Additionally, thirteen (13) Zambian females, whose ages are yet to be established, are also in police custody for their protection and as part of ongoing investigations.



The foreign nationals are facing allegations of indecent assault on females, while Edwin Rosas has been charged with an additional offence of Assault on police. Statements have been recorded from the females, and medical examinations have been ordered to verify their ages.

Brief Facts of the Case:





On Sunday, January 12, 2025, at approximately 08:00 hours, officers from the Criminal Investigations Department received credible intelligence from concerned members of the public. Reports indicated that a group of Philippine nationals employed at Kansanshi Mines had been luring young girls and taking them to various lodges within Solwezi town for allegedly prostitution-related activities.





Acting on this information, the police swiftly mobilized and surrounded Lukumo Lodge, situated in a low-density area of Solwezi. A search of the premises revealed the suspects in compromising situations with the females in separate rooms. All involved parties were immediately apprehended and are now in police custody.



Police Assurance and Commitment:

The Zambia Police Service strongly condemns any form of exploitation, abuse, or indecent assault, particularly against vulnerable individuals. We wish to assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in investigating this matter. All individuals implicated in these alleged heinous acts will be held accountable under the law.



We commend the concerned members of the public for their vigilance and timely reporting of this incident. This cooperation underscores the importance of community and police collaboration in combatting crime.



Call to Action:

We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and to report any suspected cases of exploitation, abuse, or other criminal activities to their nearest police station. The protection of our communities, especially vulnerable groups, remains a shared responsibility.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER