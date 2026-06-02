CHILD’S WELFARE TAKES PRIORITY AS COURT CLOSES CHANDA NA KAY STAR’S TRAFFICKING TRIAL TO PUBLIC AND MEDIA





Lusaka | June 2, 2026 – The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered that the trial of rapper Edward Chanda, the ‘Chanda’ in the musical pair Chanda Na Kay, be conducted in camera, barring members of the public and the media from attending proceedings in a move aimed at protecting the identity, dignity and welfare of the child at the centre of the case.





The ruling was made at the commencement of trial proceedings on Monday after the State successfully applied for the matter to be heard in-camera.





In its application, the prosecution submitted that open court proceedings risked exposing the child victim, identified only as “WK” in court documents, to unnecessary publicity and potential harm.





The State relied on provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as the Children’s Code Act No. 12 of 2022, which safeguard the privacy, dignity and identity of children involved in judicial proceedings and restrict disclosure of information likely to expose a child victim to public identification.





Defence counsel Timothy Nsapato did not oppose the application but requested that the accused be permitted to have members of his support system present during the proceedings.





Delivering her ruling, Magistrate Nthandose Chabala granted the State’s application and directed that all further proceedings be conducted behind closed doors. The court held that the privacy rights, dignity and best interests of the child victim outweighed the principle of open court proceedings in the circumstances of the case.





Following the ruling, journalists and members of the public were directed to leave the courtroom. The court, however, permitted four members of the accused’s support system to remain in attendance during the proceedings.





At the court’s last sitting, Edward Chanda pleaded not

contrary to Section 16 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025; and

• Child Grooming contrary to Section 17 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





The National Prosecution Authority wishes to remind members of the public that the accused remains presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.





In light of the court’s in-camera order, the National Prosecution Authority will not disclose details of witness testimony, evidence presented or other matters arising during the trial.





Updates issued by the Authority will be limited to information that forms part of the public record, including adjournments and the final determination of the matter.



The trial continues today before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.



NPA