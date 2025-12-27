Chile One flaunts his bride, ‘I prayed for a woman who would make me better’



FWEBAKUCHAUME hit maker Chile One has finally unveiled his bride to the world after weeks of social media speculations.



In November last y

ear, Chile One hinted to netizens that he would wed his now ex lover, Tianna in 2025 and even promised to host what he described as the biggest music festival in the country before the marriage ceremony.



However, the promise remains intact but only the bride has changed.



Taking to Facebook, Chile One, born Obed Chileshe, introduced his bride whom he referred to as AJ, describing her as the woman he prayed for and one who has made him a better person.



“On this day, God looked at me and said, you cannot walk alone and He gave me you.

I may not be the perfect man you prayed for, but I promise to try every day to love you, protect you, and choose you.”



“I prayed for a woman who would make me a better man and a father one day, and God answered at the right time,” he wrote.



Today, the woman takes Chilanga Mulilo to the singer’s family.



“Today, we unite our families, our hearts, and our future. This is more than a Chilanga Mulilo it’s destiny, love, and purpose coming together. I love you AJ,” he said.https://kalemba.news/entertainment/chile-one-flaunts-his-bride-i-prayed-for-a-woman-who-would-make-me-better/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 27, 2025