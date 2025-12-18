Chile’s New Leader Backs U.S. Action in Venezuela – Latin America’s Political Landscape Shifts





Chile’s president-elect José Antonio Kast has made waves across Latin America by openly supporting potential U.S. intervention in Venezuela to end Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

During a press conference in Buenos Aires, the far-right leader described Maduro’s government as a “dictatorship” and stated that while Chile won’t intervene directly, his administration will provide “moral and political support” to any international action against the Venezuelan government. This stance marks a significant shift from the previous Chilean administration and could reshape regional diplomacy within the Organization of American States.





Kast’s comments come at a time of heightened tensions between Venezuela and several South American nations, as millions of Venezuelans have fled the country amid economic and political crisis.

Source: Rio Times Online