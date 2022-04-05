Simon Mwewa writes…

CHILUFYA TAYALI AND HIS ALLEGED CONVERSATIONS WITH ZAMBIAN SOLDIERS.

Chilufya is a merchant of chaos.

He claims to fight for “the people” but his only goal is to create anarchy and enmity. I’ve always said that his intentions are never noble before he gets paid to peddle lies and half-truths.

Tayali set in motion a series of events that resulted in the fatal shooting on Nsama Nsama. I’ve always been saddened by that fact.

Now he claims he talks to disgruntled soldiers.

There is only ONE commander and Chief of the armed forces and that is the current President. If you listen carefully to Tayali’s rantings, you will discover that he thrives on planting seeds of discourse.

He’s not an informer…he’s an “inciter” [ a person who stirs up public feelings especially of discontent ]

Freedom of speech comes with a price and sometimes with consequences.

If Tayali is not contained he will ignite a potentially disastrous situation in this country.

SMLtv