Chilufya Tayali found with a case to answer in mutiny case

Court gives Tayali Valentines Day plans

FOR the love of soldiers, Chilufya Tayali will spend the lovers day of February 14 otherwise known as Valentines Day explaining to the court how his Facebook discussion of Zambian military personnel salaries did not amount to inciting mutiny.

After several weeks of appearing in court charged with inciting mutiny, the Economic and Equity Party Leader has been found with a case to answer by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for encouraging military personnel to protest over their delayed paychecks.

Between March 30, 2022 and April 2, 2022 Tayali allegedly instigated military personnel to rebel against President Hakainde Hichilema and circulated classified information relating to the emoluments of the said officers.

Ruling on case to answer magistrate Kelvin Soma said Tayali put his foot wrong when he meddled in the affairs of the military hence he needs to vindicate himself.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the accused and I accordingly place him on his defence,” said magistrate Soma.

Tayali indicated that he will not bite the tongue in his defence like vlogger Simon Mwewa, but will instead give sworn evidence and call one witness who will back his case.

The EPP leader will have his day in Court on February 14, and absolve himself from guilt.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba