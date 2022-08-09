SACRIFICIAL LAMB: State House Officials Part Of $100 Million Deal – Tayali
Political commentator Chilufya Tayali says sacked Health permanent secretary Dr. George Magwende did not act alone in the $100 million deal.
Tayali says State House officials and minister Sylvia Masebo are well aware of the deal.
Tayali’s submission below …
GIGANTIC CORRUPTION OF THE NEW DAWN GOVT HAS STARTED BLOWING UP, HERE WE GO. 20:00HRS WILL BE A BUFFET OF ISSUES, BUY A LOT OF BUNDLES.
I told you, no one PS can sign a $100 million contract WITHOUT the Minister, Attorney General, Ministry of Finance and State House knowing about it. Dr. George Magwende is a sacrificial lamb but it not gonna work.
Sylvia Masebo has to explain because it turns that she knows more than I thought.
ALLEGATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AS FOLLOWS:
It’s has been alleged that Hon. Masebo and State House pocketed the money in the MoH $100m single sourcing scandal.
Unfortunately, State House got a lion’s share, which made the Minister to demand for more from the supplier through the PS (Magwende) but the PS thought the supplier had paid what was agreed, so he declined to ask for more.
But the contract started attracting people like Raphael Nakachinda who was secretly tipped off by some officials from the Ministry of Finance because they were not given anything since State House got most of the money.
So, the Minister decided to instruct the PS to cancel the contract but he refused to do, before sorting a legal opinion from Attorney General, because he sensed litigation.
It’s further alleged that , Sylvia Masebo pulled a fast one to report to State House, that the PS was not following instructions and that’s how he was fired.
However, ACC has taken interest in the matter to make it look like he was the only one involved but State House knows about the deal and they got the bigger share.
More about this story will come out because the some people were recording some of the conversations just like they were making these copies of the documents and keeping them away from the Ministry offices because they anticipated what has actually happened.
Please, people, don’t wast your bundles on this lunatic. Nichumbu mushololwa. Ni physchic, mushanina bwali, even where there is no music.
All you need to do is look at the dates of his submitted documents and then see how all this ties in to his conclusions without further investigations. Uhmm, it makes sense to take more time and a thorough look at your evidence before conclusions.
Political commentators will always be very professional and discerning as reputation is cardinal. You need to decide whether you are a serious online paper or just a mouthpiece of a Political persuasion without a sense of truth and balance.
Tayali should be questioned since he knows so much. Secondly there are big leaks who are giving information out to Nakachinda and Tayali. Let these two help ACC so we get the bad elements out.
He is just a kamushi trying to sound clever
This chap is just a kama scammer and beggar! If you look at the dates, the whole thing doesnt make sense. Crucially, permission to go ahead was given on 29 March 2022 but the request to procure was made on 14 April 2022??
So how can permission be granted before the request was even made? These are the types of fake people like Chilufya Tayali that are busy spreading fake propganda.
Unfortunately, people are awake these days, and we can see when we are being cheated by serial liars, jackals and hyenas like Chilufya Tayali. Documennts from PF days being edited to make them appear genuine when they are not.
These people playing with fake Govt documentation like Chilufya Tayali need to be made to account otherwise get them jailed; we dont want to be lied to!
Another political ashore just opening his a**s like a diarrhoea patient, grow up idiot
So you all the above think tanks are saying the president misfired or what ?. From the look of things you’re just yapping on literary anything released.
Consult from procurement experts, lawyers or even the business admins if at all you even know any around your ignorant selves.
Be a cadre of substance or at least better not to comment on matters you have little or no knowledge about. It will save you stress of ignorance.
For HH to fire someone he hired 9 months ago he must have been well informed that his PS is soiled. Moreover it’s something we did not even expect to happen. Which shows you that the decision was well informed.
The leaked documents are government properties and Tayali is not privy to such documents/information and should therefore, be prosecuted without further delay.