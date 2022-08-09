SACRIFICIAL LAMB: State House Officials Part Of $100 Million Deal – Tayali

Political commentator Chilufya Tayali says sacked Health permanent secretary Dr. George Magwende did not act alone in the $100 million deal.

Tayali says State House officials and minister Sylvia Masebo are well aware of the deal.

Tayali’s submission below …

GIGANTIC CORRUPTION OF THE NEW DAWN GOVT HAS STARTED BLOWING UP, HERE WE GO. 20:00HRS WILL BE A BUFFET OF ISSUES, BUY A LOT OF BUNDLES.

I told you, no one PS can sign a $100 million contract WITHOUT the Minister, Attorney General, Ministry of Finance and State House knowing about it. Dr. George Magwende is a sacrificial lamb but it not gonna work.

Sylvia Masebo has to explain because it turns that she knows more than I thought.

ALLEGATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AS FOLLOWS:

It’s has been alleged that Hon. Masebo and State House pocketed the money in the MoH $100m single sourcing scandal.

Unfortunately, State House got a lion’s share, which made the Minister to demand for more from the supplier through the PS (Magwende) but the PS thought the supplier had paid what was agreed, so he declined to ask for more.

But the contract started attracting people like Raphael Nakachinda who was secretly tipped off by some officials from the Ministry of Finance because they were not given anything since State House got most of the money.

So, the Minister decided to instruct the PS to cancel the contract but he refused to do, before sorting a legal opinion from Attorney General, because he sensed litigation.

It’s further alleged that , Sylvia Masebo pulled a fast one to report to State House, that the PS was not following instructions and that’s how he was fired.

However, ACC has taken interest in the matter to make it look like he was the only one involved but State House knows about the deal and they got the bigger share.

More about this story will come out because the some people were recording some of the conversations just like they were making these copies of the documents and keeping them away from the Ministry offices because they anticipated what has actually happened.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!