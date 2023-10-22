China and Philippines exchange accusations over collisions in South China Sea

China and the Philippines blamed each other for causing crashes in a disputed part of the South China Sea. This is just one of many clashes between the two countries in the area, which has made tensions in the region worse.

The Philippine government said that a ship from the Chinese Coast Guard did dangerous moves that made it crash into a Philippine boat bringing supplies to soldiers stationed in Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, in the Spratly Islands chain.

China’s action was called “provocative, irresponsible, and illegal” and it put the crew of the Philippine boats in danger, according to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

On Sunday, another incident occurred where a ship from the Chinese maritime militia collided with a ship from the Philippine coast guard. Both ships were involved in the mission to resupply the BRP Sierra Madre. In 1999, Manila intentionally put a navy ship on Second Thomas Shoal, and Filipino marines are now stationed there to protect their rights to that area.

The Chinese Coast Guard said on Sunday that the Philippines broke international sea rules and put the safety of Chinese ships in danger.

It accused the first Philippine ship of going into the waters of what it calls the Nansha islands and Renai Reef without permission. This prompted a Chinese Coast Guard ship to stop the Philippine ship, which led to a small crash.

In another incident, the Chinese Coast Guard stated that the Philippine Coast Guard boat intentionally tried to start a problem and turned around, resulting in crashing into a Chinese fishing boat.

Beijing says that it completely owns most of the South China Sea, including the islands and sandbars in it. They even claim ownership of areas that are far away from China’s main territory.

In 2016, a court in The Hague decided that the Philippines were right in a big argument about the ocean. The court said that China doesn’t have any legal reason to say that they own most of the South China Sea.

Beijing disregarded the decision.

No one was hurt in either crash on Sunday. This is the latest of many recent arguments between Beijing and Manila over the disputed waterway.

In September, the Philippine Coast Guard showed a video of a Filipino diver removing a barrier put up by the Chinese in a disputed area of the water. This barrier had stopped Filipino boats from going into the area.

It happened a few days after the Philippine Coast Guard claimed that China’s marine militia had caused extensive damage to coral around the Palawan islands, making it look white and ruined.

China’s foreign ministry said that those accusations are not true and have no basis.