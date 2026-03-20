Breaking News : China Claims ‘Flaw’ in America’s B-21 Stealth Bomber Using Advanced Simulation Tool





Chinese scientists have reportedly identified potential weaknesses in the United States’ next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, using a newly developed high-end simulation platform, sparking fresh debate in the global military technology race.





According to emerging reports, researchers from the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre used an advanced computational system known as PADJ-X to model the aerodynamic behavior of the B-21 Raider. The software integrates multiple disciplines including aerodynamics, propulsion, electromagnetics, infrared signature, and sonic boom analysis into a unified simulation framework.





The Chinese study claims that the bomber’s flying-wing design may present potential aerodynamic and stability limitations under certain conditions. Using adjoint optimization techniques, researchers reportedly simulated improvements in lift-to-drag ratio by around 15 percent, suggesting that minor design adjustments could theoretically enhance performance.





The analysis was conducted using publicly available images and inferred design characteristics of the aircraft, as the B-21’s actual technical specifications remain highly classified. Researchers examined airflow behavior, stability across different flight regimes, and structural performance through digital modeling rather than real-world testing.





However, defense experts have raised strong skepticism over these claims. Analysts note that such findings are entirely theoretical and based on incomplete data, as critical aspects of the B-21 such as its flight-control systems, materials, and exact aerodynamic configuration are not publicly known.





Modern stealth aircraft like the B-21 are also designed to be inherently unstable and rely on highly advanced flight-control computers to maintain stability, meaning that any apparent “flaws” in simulations may already be compensated for in the real aircraft.



The B-21 Raider, developed by Northrop Grumman, is expected to become the backbone of the U.S. Air Force’s future bomber fleet. Designed for long-range penetrating strikes, including both conventional and nuclear missions, the aircraft is intended to operate in heavily defended airspace against near-peer adversaries such as China and Russia.





The development also highlights a broader trend in modern warfare, where nations increasingly use digital engineering and high-performance computing to analyze and counter rival military technologies without direct access to classified data.





While China’s claims have drawn global attention, experts emphasize that without access to real design data or operational testing, such conclusions remain speculative and should be treated with caution.



Source: WION News