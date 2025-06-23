China Condemns U.S.A  Strikes on Iran, Urges Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

China Condemns U.S. Strikes on Iran, Urges Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions



China has issued a sharp condemnation of the recent U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including key sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry labeled the attacks a “grave violation” of the UN Charter and international law, warning that the escalation threatens to destabilize the Middle East further.





In a statement released today, Sunday, China called for an immediate ceasefire, particularly urging Israel to halt its military operations, and emphasized the need for dialogue to restore calm. “Attacks on nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards are reckless and endanger global security,” a ministry spokesperson said, highlighting Beijing’s concerns over the broader implications for regional stability and energy markets.China, a key economic partner of Iran and a major importer of its oil, has positioned itself as a potential mediator, expressing readiness to work with the international community to facilitate negotiations.





The strikes come at a time when Beijing is focused on evacuating its citizens from Iran and Israel, underscoring the urgency of de-escalation to protect its regional interests, including the Belt and Road Initiative.





As tensions rise, the international community watches closely, with fears of further disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and broader implications for global energy markets.