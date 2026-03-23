China could cripple U.S. naval power in minutes, officials warn





Recent warnings from U.S. defense officials suggest that China possesses advanced missile systems capable of threatening key assets of the United States Navy in the opening phase of a conflict.





The concern centers around hypersonic and anti-ship ballistic missiles that could potentially target aircraft carriers and strike groups within minutes if detection and targeting systems are successful.





However, experts stress that claims China could sink the entire U.S. fleet in 20 minutes are exaggerated, as American naval forces are globally dispersed and heavily defended.





The warning highlights a shifting balance in naval warfare, where speed, precision, and missile technology are becoming decisive factors.