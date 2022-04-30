China has reportedly deployed and installed new generation of surface-to- air missiles (SAM) in Zimbabwe, Team pachedu has alleged.

Pachedu was responding to an outcry by Zimbabwe over the opening of a United States Africa Command office in Zambia.

Said Pachedu, “China installed their HQ-9 long-range Air Defence System at strategic locations in Zimbabwe and is, reportedly, building their secret underground military base in Marange.

“Those who were making noise about Zambia should also make noise about the Chinese military in Zimbabwe.”

When LEAD President Linda Masarira asked Pachedu to provide evidence, the team said, “The Chinese Air Defence System is already in Zimbabwe and was installed on several locations. It’s not hearsay. Ask anyone in the military.”

In 2018, Senior Writer and Editor at the Strategic Intelligence Shmuel Yosef Agnon wrote that, “Diplomatic and military sources in the capital Harare revealed that, the surface-to- air missiles deployed have the same technology as the one China deployed to the South China Sea on Woody Island. They comprise of China’s latest HQ-9 missiles.

“Senior military officers with Zimbabwe ministry of defense confirmed that SAM technology from China is already in Zimbabwe but could not disclose the locations as it is a matter of national security.”



A closer look at the HQ-9 Surface-to- Air Missiles

HQ-9 is a medium-to-long range air defense missile system.

It is designed and made in China by the Defense Company CPMIEC (China Precision Machinery Import & Export Corporation).

Has capability to track and destroy aircraft, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles.

The missile is a two-stage missile. The missile’s first stage has diameter of 700mm while the second stage has diameter of 560mm.

Has a length of 6.8m and a total mass of about 2 tons.

It is armed with a 180kg warhead.

Has a maximum speed of Mach 4.2 and has a maximum range of 200 km up to an altitude of 30 km.

