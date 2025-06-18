China evacuates its citizens from Israel and Iran

China has issued a major warning to all citizens residing in Israel to move out with immidiate effect.

The Chinese embassy in Israel issued an urgent advisory urging Chinese citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

The decision, communicated to the Chinese citizens hours ago came as a result of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The embassy cited a deteriorating security situation, with civilian facilities damaged, increasing civilian casualties, and closed Israeli airspace.

They recommended exiting via land border crossings, specifically towards Jordan.

This warning follows intensified Israeli-Iranian strikes, including missile and drone attacks.

The attacks has so far raised fears of broader regional instability in the region which could have a severe impact.

China also evacuated its citizens from Iran.