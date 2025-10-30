CHINA GETS IT! NEW LAW FORCES INFLUENCERS TO PROVE THEIR EXPERTISE BEFORE SPEAKING ON SENSITIVE TOPICS



China has enacted a new law regulating social media influencers, requiring them to hold verified professional qualifications before posting content on sensitive topics such as medicine, law, education, and finance, IOL reported. The new law went into effect on Saturday.





Under the new rules, influencers must prove their expertise through recognized degrees, certifications, or licenses before discussing regulated subjects.



The law bans online advertising for medical services, supplements, and health foods, targeting covert promotions often disguised as educational material.

It also mandates that platforms strengthen oversight mechanisms to prevent false claims and misleading advice in areas that can directly affect public welfare.

