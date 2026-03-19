Opinion  CHINA IS RUNNING THE MOST BRILLIANT HEIST IN HISTORY AND NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT



Let me show you the evidence. Every single piece of it.





PIECE 1: THE MISSILES THAT SHOULDN’T EXIST



The US bombed Iran’s missile sites.



Pentagon said the threat was destroyed.



Then Iran kept launching missiles.



How?



Reuters confirmed it: Iran was in talks to buy supersonic anti-ship missiles directly from China.





Global Defense Corps reported China secretly sent $5 billion in weapons to Iran.



Iran’s own Foreign Minister admitted it.



He called China a “strategic partner” giving Iran “military cooperation.”



Iran is still shooting because China is still supplying.





PIECE 2: THE B-2 THAT CHINA COULD SEE



The B-2 Spirit is America’s most advanced stealth bomber.



It’s supposed to be invisible.





A Chinese company called Jingan Technology said their AI system “Jingqi” intercepted radio signals from B-2 bombers during the March 1 strike on Iran.



They detected US military mobilization weeks before the attack.



China was watching every US move in real time.





PIECE 3: THE YUAN THAT KILLS THE DOLLAR



Iran just announced something that should terrify every person holding US dollars.



Oil tankers can pass through the Strait of Hormuz.





But only if they pay in yuan.



Not dollars. Yuan.



The mBridge platform, China’s cross-border payment system, already processed $55 billion in transactions.



95% of that volume was in digital yuan.





PIECE 4: THE ALLIES WHO SAID NO



The US asked NATO to join the war.



Every single NATO ally refused.



Then Trump asked China to send warships to the Gulf.



China said no.





PIECE 5: THE BILL NOBODY CAN PAY



The Pentagon admitted the war cost $15 billion



That’s just the part they’re counting.



China’s cost: zero.



China’s gain: cheap discounted oil, global credibility, yuan adoption, US military distracted from Taiwan.





Every dollar the US spends in this war is a dollar that doesn’t go toward competing with China.



Every week of war makes the dollar weaker.





Every week of war makes the yuan stronger.



Every week of war pushes more countries into China’s orbit.





This isn’t a war between the US and Iran.



This is China using Iran as a weapon against America.



And it’s working.



BRICS COMMUNITY