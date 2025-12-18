CHINA JUST BUILT A CHIP MACHINE THE U.S. DIDN’T WANT THEM TO HAVE



Deep inside a locked-down lab in Shenzhen, China pulled off the tech equivalent of copying your test answers… but from the smartest kid in the West.





They took apart forbidden machines made by a Dutch company, machines the U.S. has fought hard to keep away from China, and built their own version to make super-advanced computer chips.





These chips run everything from AI to weapons. The U.S. thought China was a decade away. They might be 5 years early.



It’s part of a secret six-year plan led by Huawei and directed by one of Xi Jinping’s closest allies.





Thousands of engineers across China are working on it.



Their goal? Replace every Western-made part with Chinese ones and shut the U.S. completely out of their tech future.





The prototype isn’t perfect yet. It can’t make finished chips, just the light beam that prints them.

But it works, and that’s terrifying if you’re counting on China to stay behind in the AI race.



Source: Reuters