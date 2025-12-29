China launches “Justice Mission 2025” war games surrounding Taiwan

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have escalated significantly as China’s military announced the mobilization of its army, navy, air, and rocket units for “major military drills” starting Monday, December 29, 2025.

The exercises, officially dubbed “Justice Mission-2025,” are described by Beijing as a “serious warning” against Taiwanese independence movements and “external interference”—a clear reference to recent U.S. and Japanese diplomatic and military support for the island.

The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) confirmed that the drills are designed to test combat readiness and simulate a “systemic blockade” of Taiwan’s key ports and critical maritime areas. China has designated five maritime and airspace zones encircling the island for live-fire activities scheduled for Tuesday, December 30.

The mobilization includes a comprehensive array of hardware, featuring destroyers, frigates, fighter jets, bombers, drones, and long-range missile units. Beyond mere intimidation, the PLA stated the drills focus on “all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain,” signaling an intent to practice fending off international intervention.

The timing of these war games follows several major developments that have drawn Beijing’s ire. Earlier this month, the United States approved an $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan. The deal includes 82 HIMARS rocket systems, 420 ATACMS missiles, and advanced drones, marking one of the largest military sales to the island in history.

Furthermore, tensions between Beijing and Tokyo have spiked after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested Japan could respond militarily if China moved to take Taiwan by force. Additionally, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te is currently pushing for a $40 billion special defense budget to create a “T-Dome” air defense network, though the proposal currently faces gridlock in Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature.

Taiwan’s government has strongly condemned the drills as “irrational provocation” and “military intimidation.” The defense ministry reported it is on high alert, deploying “appropriate forces” and conducting its own rapid response exercises to defend the island’s sovereignty.

The United States, while maintaining its “One China” policy, remains legally bound to provide Taiwan with defensive weaponry. U.S. officials emphasized that the recent arms sale is intended to maintain the military balance and ensure regional stability in the face of China’s increasing assertiveness.