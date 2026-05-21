China Opposes Possible Trump-Taiwan Leader Talks, Warns U.S. Against “Sending Wrong Signals”





China has strongly opposed the possibility of direct talks between Donald Trump and Lai Ching-te, warning Washington not to “send wrong signals” to supporters of Taiwanese independence





The reaction came after Trump stated he would be willing to speak directly with Taiwan’s president, saying: “I’ll talk to him. I talk to everybody.”





Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te later responded that he would welcome such a conversation, while reaffirming Taiwan’s position that the island’s future should be decided by its own people.





Beijing responded sharply, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterating that Taiwan is part of China under the “One China” principle and opposing any form of official leader-level communication between Taiwan and foreign governments.





Chinese officials warned that any direct engagement of that level could encourage what Beijing calls “separatist forces” inside Taiwan and further destabilize the region.





The issue has become increasingly sensitive following last week’s summit in Beijing between Trump and Xi Jinping, where Taiwan was reportedly one of the key topics discussed behind closed doors.





Xi previously described Taiwan as Beijing’s clearest “red line,” warning that mishandling the issue could lead to serious confrontation between China and the United States.





If direct talks between a sitting U.S. president and Taiwan’s leader were to happen officially, analysts say it would mark one of the most significant shifts in U.S.-Taiwan diplomatic practice since Washington adopted formal relations with Beijing in 1979.