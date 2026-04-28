China Panics Over Japan’s Nuclear Shadow



China’s state media is sounding the alarm over Japan’s massive stockpile of separated plutonium, revealing deep fear in Beijing as Tokyo sheds its postwar pacifism and builds real military muscle.





In a March 2026 article in PLA Daily, Communist propagandists warned that Japan’s 44.4 tons of civilian plutonium could quickly fuel up to 5,500 nuclear warheads. The piece obsesses over Tokyo potentially ditching its Three Non-Nuclear Principles amid growing threats from China. For the CCP, this is nightmare fuel: a wealthy, technologically superior neighbor with the know-how and material to go nuclear in months, not years.





The timing is no coincidence. Japan has ditched its old restraints, acquiring long-range strike missiles, stepping up patrols near the Taiwan Strait, and exporting advanced weapons to Southeast Asian partners wary of Chinese aggression. These moves directly challenge Beijing’s dream of regional dominance.





Historical tensions make the panic worse. Japan and China share a bitter past, and today’s assertive China under Xi Jinping has only sharpened Tokyo’s resolve. While Beijing lectures the world on “peace,” it pours resources into its own massive military buildup and nuclear expansion. Japan’s latent capability exposes the hollowness of that bluster.





This is classic projection from a regime that bullies neighbors while dreading any counterbalance. A nuclear-ready Japan would shatter China’s military edge in the Western Pacific and force Beijing to rethink its expansionist playbook. For free nations in Asia, Japan’s quiet strength is a welcome check on Communist ambitions. The PLA Daily hand-wringing proves Tokyo is on the right track.