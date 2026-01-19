CHINA PLANS TO TAKE ON STARLINK BY LAUNCHING 200,000 SATELLITES



Beijing has filed paperwork to launch a massive satellite constellation to rival Starlink.





The state-backed China Satellite Network Group submitted its bid to the UN’s ITU, aiming to lock down radio frequencies for a global broadband network.



The goal? A “secure, controllable, and efficient” satellite system – one that doesn’t rely on the West.





Nothing says “global internet freedom” like 200,000 government-controlled satellites and a firewall in space.