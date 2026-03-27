Breaking News : China Positions 200+ Drone-Converted Fighter Jets Near Taiwan Strait for Potential Saturation Strikes





China has deployed more than 200 retired Shenyang J-6 fighter jets converted into unmanned aerial systems at multiple airbases along its southeastern coastline facing Taiwan, according to verified reporting and defense analysis.





The aircraft, originally Cold War-era fighters, have been modified into remotely operated or pre-programmed platforms and are now stationed in key provinces such as Fujian and Guangdong. Their positioning directly across the Taiwan Strait indicates a deliberate forward deployment aligned with potential contingency planning.





Military experts assess that these converted jets are not conventional reusable drones but rather expendable systems designed to function as decoys or one-way attack platforms. In the event of a conflict, they are expected to be launched in large numbers during the initial phase of operations to saturate and overwhelm Taiwan’s air defense network.





Such a tactic would force defenders to expend high-value interceptor missiles on relatively low-cost incoming targets, potentially degrading air defense capacity ahead of follow-on strikes involving more advanced aircraft and precision-guided munitions. Analysts describe this approach as part of a broader strategy to create layered pressure through mass and complexity rather than relying solely on high-end systems.





The deployment highlights China’s continued focus on asymmetric and cost-imposition strategies in a Taiwan contingency, leveraging legacy platforms in innovative roles to offset modern air defense systems.



Source: Reuters