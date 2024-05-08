CHINA READY TO HELP ZAMBIA ACHIEVE ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION

By Leah Ngoma

The Chinese government says it stands ready to assist Zambia in fully implementing its Eighth National Development Plan and achieving economic transformation.

Speaking during the official opening of the China-Zambia Governance Experience Exchange Seminar in Lusaka today, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Du Xiaohui says China is also keen on communicating and coordinating with Zambia closely on key issues such as the implementation of the United Nations 2030 sustainable development agenda, and stands ready to open its market wider to Zambia.

Mr. Xiaohui has therefore called for the development of greater synergy between the two countries development strategies in order to improve macroeconomic governance.

At the same event, Ministry of Finance and National Planning Acting Permanent Secretary for Planning and Administration Prudence Kaoma says zambia looks forward to learning about china s economic reform which ensures sustainable growth and innovation as this is in line with the country s eighth national development plan that is anchored on economic transformation and job creation.

Ms Kaoma says Zambia also looks forward to learning about china`s approach to application of the rule of law, and anti-corruption campaign as these are some of the key priorities of the UPND administration.

