China rejects reports of arms supply to Iran as unfounded

China rejected reports of supplying weapons to Iran, saying such claims were “completely made up,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

His comments came after reports suggested China had provided military equipment to Iran.

CNN reported late on Friday that US intelligence indicated Beijing was preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks.

Guo said China had consistently adopted a prudent and responsible approach to military exports, with strict controls based on domestic laws and international obligations.

“We oppose groundless smears or malicious association,” he said at a press conference.