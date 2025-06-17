China has chosen their stance in the ongoings Iran-Isarel and their allegiance is currently with Iran.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed strong concern over Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, labeling them as violations of Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

They argue these actions risk escalating tensions in the Middle East and serve no one’s interests.

This stance aligns with China’s broader calls for de-escalation in the region, as seen in their response to earlier Israel-Iran conflicts, where they condemned similar strikes and urged calm.

However, many political commentators believe China’s position can be seen as selective simply because they ignored U.S. requests to directly pressure Iran against retaliating.

They believed their action is suggestions of a reluctance to fully align with Western efforts to curb Iran’s actions.

This could reflect China’s strategic interest in maintaining ties with Iran, a key oil supplier and partner in countering U.S. influence.

The situation remains fluid, with no clear resolution. Both sides have incentives to escalate or de-escalate based on domestic pressures and external alliances.