China Warns Middle East Conflict Crossing “Danger Line,” Urges Immediate Ceasefire



China has warned that the conflict in the Middle East is crossing a “danger line,” calling on global powers to urgently return to diplomatic solutions to prevent a wider catastrophe.





Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized growing concerns over the security of key maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea both critical to global energy flows and global supply chains.





Rising tensions in these areas have already contributed to surging energy prices and disruptions across international production networks.





While not naming specific countries, China stressed that military force has “proven ineffective” and risks fueling endless cycles of retaliation and instability.





Beijing also reaffirmed its willingness to act as a “peace facilitator,” highlighting that stability in the Middle East remains essential to global economic security.