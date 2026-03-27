China warns U.S. over planned ammunition production in the Philippines





China has warned the United States against bringing “conflict and instability” into the Asia-Pacific, following reports of a proposed ammunition production facility in the Philippines under a 16-nation defense cooperation framework.





Beijing criticized the move as a threat to regional stability, cautioning that countries hosting such facilities risk becoming strategic flashpoints in future conflicts.





The warning comes amid ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, where overlapping territorial claims continue to strain relations between China and the Philippines.