🇨🇳 China’s BYD Is About to Overtake Tesla for the First Time Globally



China’s BYD is set to overtake Tesla as the world’s top pure EV seller for the first time, selling about 2.25 million EVs compared to Tesla’s 1.65 million.





Western media will focus on BYD’s slowing growth at home in China and frame it as weakness, but that misses the true story entirely.





China’s EV market is brutally competitive, when growth slows, it’s not stagnation, it’s saturation and optimisation. Dozens of capable domestic rivals, insane price pressure and rapid tech cycles. This is what a mature industrial ecosystem looks like.





What actually stands out is where the growth is coming from:

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Latin America

• Africa

• The UK (BYD’s biggest overseas market, up 880%)





All while facing tariffs, political pressure and active exclusion from the US market.



Meanwhile, Tesla has pivoted away from affordable EVs toward AI, robotaxis and humanoids, with Elon Musk juggling politics, X, SpaceX and Washington. Investors are noticing and sales are starting to slip.





Step back and see the big picture, things become even clearer:

China is on track to become the world’s largest auto seller overall, overtaking Japan, not just in EVs, but across the entire industry.





This isn’t about one company winning, it’s about scale, supply chains, pricing power and industrial strategy.





For years we were told Chinese cars couldn’t compete, but now the debate has quietly shifted to whether anyone ekse can catch up.





The uncomfortable truth for legacy automakers is this: China isn’t copying anymore, it’s setting the pace and many cannot keep up.





How long do you think Western brands can maintain premium pricing once Chinese EVs are everywhere?