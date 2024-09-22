CHINA’S CPC PARTY HAPPY WITH ZAMBIA’S SOCIOECONOMIC GAINS UNDER THE UPND



September 21st, 2024



BEIJING – The Communist Party of China, CPC says it is impressed with the socioeconomic gains that Zambia has continued to score since the UPND led administration came into government and described the UPND’s future as bright.



Deputy Director General of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Zhang Yanhong says Zambia was playing more important and critical roles in regional and international affairs under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.



Speaking when she welcomed a UPND delegation to China led by Secretary General Batuke Imenda, Ms Zhang said the two ruling political parties have to shoulder the responsibility of moving their respective countries forward hence the need for greater engagement of cooperation in all sectors



She added that this can be noted from the continued exchange visits between the two political parties and countries,saying she was looking forward to sharing China’s political and economic systems,the China – Africa relations as well as the UPND’s socioeconomic agenda for Zambia.



And UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says the party is impressed with the manner in which President Hakainde Hichilema and his Chinese counterpart Xin Xinping have continued to embrace the two countries economic agenda and was imperative on the political parties to make follow ups on the engagement by the two leaders during the last FOCAC summit early this month.



Mr. Imenda who is in the company of several party National and Provincial Management Committee members said his team was in China to cement the bilateral relations established between the two leaders from a political perspective.



He says Zambia and the UPND have a lot to learn from the Chinese government and the CPC on both state and political management considering that the CPC has been in power for 75 years now and has been in existence for 103 years making it the world’s oldest political party in government.



He further said the two countries have benefited a lot from each other in the last two years of engagement and that his delegation further wanted to know how the CPC has managed to grow China into becoming the second largest economy in the world within a short space of time.



The UPND delegation will during its seven days visit to China visit the acclaimed CPC museum, attend a lecture on public opinion management,conduct an inspection tour of a company specialized in rural agriculture development, meet with Mr Mu Hong who is the vice chairperson of the National committee of the Chinese people’s political consultative conference.



They will also receive a briefing on the third plenary session of the CPC Central Committee before leaving Beijing for Jiangxi Province.



The delegation includes Treasurer General Watson Lumba, Deputy Chairman for Elections Likando Mufalali, National Youth Chairman Gilbert and his deputy Trevor Mwiinde, International Relations Chairperson Stenah Shampile, Energy Chairperson Charles Kaisala, Eastern Province Youth Chairperson Lyson Nyirenda, Media Director Ruth Dante Heaton and her deputy Cheelo Katambo.



Others are North western Women Chairlady Samata Manyingu, Chairperson in Charge of Gender, Clarissa Chikamba, NMC members Sydney Chisanga, Chisha Mwewa, Christy Lumpa as well as Special Assistant in the office of the Secretary General Kingsley Nkonde.



UPND MT