China’s Supercomputing Fortress Cracked Wide Open



Hackers have ripped 10 petabytes of sensitive data from one of China’s premier state-run supercomputing centers in Tianjin, exposing missile schematics, bomb designs, aerospace research, bioinformatics, and nuclear fusion simulations.





The group calling itself FlamingChina slipped in through a compromised VPN and lingered undetected for months, quietly draining the system before posting samples on Telegram in February and shopping the full haul for cryptocurrency on the dark web.





Experts who reviewed the leaked samples say they look genuine, though the complete dataset remains unverified. The Tianjin facility serves over 6,000 clients across China’s science and defense sectors, making this potentially one of the largest intelligence hauls in recent history.





Beijing has stayed silent, but the breach lays bare the regime’s glaring cybersecurity weaknesses. While China routinely steals Western technology and intellectual property, its own “secure” systems proved easy pickings for opportunists.





This is a stark reminder: even the most ambitious authoritarian powers cannot hide their secrets forever. The data is now loose in the wild, and the consequences for Beijing’s military ambitions could be severe.





Sources:

CNN reporting on the alleged breach and expert assessments of the samples

Computing.co.uk coverage of the Tianjin supercomputing hub incident

Additional details from cybersecurity analysts and dark web forum claims as referenced in multiple outlets.