Chinese Advisor Hints China Holds Epstein Secrets, Urges Full Disclosure Amid U.S.-Israel Tensions





In a recent interview on The Cradle with host Sharmine Narwani, Chinese international relations expert Victor Gao suggested Beijing may possess unreleased information on Jeffrey Epstein and called for complete public exposure of his network.





Gao stated: “I think it is just the right time for the fate as it has been displayed by Jeffrey Epstein and whoever was with him to be fully revealed to the world. … I think the fate as displayed by Jeffrey Epstein must be fully published to the world — especially in view of the relationship between Israel and the United States.”





When pressed directly—”Has China got the files?”—Gao replied with calculated restraint: “Finally everything has to come out into the sunshine. Let’s wait and see.”



Narwani described the response as “strategic ambiguity,” a hallmark of Chinese diplomacy that avoids outright confirmation while leaving the implication hanging.





The remarks come as partial Epstein document releases in recent years have left major names redacted, fueling persistent speculation about elite involvement and potential cover-ups.

Gao’s timing—tied to current geopolitical strains—raises questions about whether this is a veiled threat or mere rhetorical pressure from Beijing. No evidence has surfaced to verify Chinese possession of any files.