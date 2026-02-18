Chinese female streamer reportedly lost 140,000 followers after the beauty filter she was using suddenly malfunctioned and revealed her face

A Chinese female livestreamer reportedly lost about 140,000 followers after a beauty filter malfunctioned mid-stream and revealed her actual appearance to viewers.

During the broadcast, she was using a popular real-time beautification filter that smooths skin, enlarges eyes and alters facial features.

At one point, the effect suddenly dropped out, exposing her real face before the stream continued.

Clips of the moment quickly circulated on social media and short-video platforms, with many netizens reacting to the unexpected reveal.

According to multiple online accounts tracking follower counts, the streamer’s fan base dropped dramatically in the hours after the incident.

Some viewers criticised the streamer for “deceiving” her audience, while others defended her and called the backlash unfair.

Beauty filters are widely used in China’s live-streaming and short-video sectors, and incidents involving glitches are rarely common.