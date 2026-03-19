Chinese Foreign Ministry Declares Israel’s Assassinations of Iranian Leaders “Unacceptable”





Beijing, March 19, 2026 – In a sharp diplomatic statement, China has strongly condemned Israel’s targeted unaliving of Iranian officials, calling the acts “by no means acceptable.”





Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a daily press briefing: “We have always opposed the use of force in international relations. The acts of unaliving Iranian state leaders and attacking civilian targets are even more unacceptable.”





The remarks come hours after reports of an Israeli airstrike that unalived Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, escalating tensions in the Middle East.





China urged all parties to exercise restraint and respect sovereignty, in line with its longstanding position against violations of international norms.





Source: Official statement by China’s Foreign Ministry, published directly by Xinhua News Agency