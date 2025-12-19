Chinese man becomes fluent in Japanese after watching over 4,000 hours of Japanese adult movies

If you’re a fan of anime and/or adult movies, it’s high time you ask yourself, what have you gained all these years?

A man in China says he achieved conversational fluency in Japanese by watching more than 4,000 Japanese adult videos over several years — a claim that went viral in Chinese media around 2020.

According to interviews the man gave at the time, he originally started watching the videos out of curiosity.

Over time, his focus shifted from the visuals to the dialogue, pronunciation, and repeated phrases. He paid attention to how people spoke, the rhythm of sentences and everyday expressions.

By repeatedly exposing himself to spoken Japanese, he says he gradually built up a working vocabulary, picked up common sentence patterns, and improved his listening comprehension.

He credits his progress to the extensive exposure to adult films over several years and the consistent practice he maintained throughout that period.

Linguists described the method as unusual but not impossible, noting that immersion and repeated listening are fundamental aspects of how people learn language naturally.