CHINESE NATIONAL PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO POSSESSING 147 TORTOISES



A 35 year old Male Chinese National Geng Ting of Lusaka has denied the charge in a matter he has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrate Court for possessing 147 tortoises.





In this matter, the accused has pleaded not guilty to one count of Unlawful Possession of Government Trophy Contrary to Section 97 (1) and (2) and 136 (a) of the Wildlife Act Number 14 of 2015 of the Laws of Zambia





Particulars of the offense being that Geng Ting on November, 29th 2023 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting with others unknown did possess 147 Tortoises without license or certificate of ownership from the Director of National Parks and Wildlife.





When the matter came up before Magistrate Kawana Mwamfuli for plea, the accused person said he understood the charge and took a plea of not guilty.



Diamond TV