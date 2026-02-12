Chinese naval ships deployed near Iran amid rising tensions



The Chinese Navy has deployed advanced warships…including a Type 055 destroyer, a Type 052D destroyer, and the Liaowang‑1 surveillance vessel…to the Gulf of Oman, near Iran, as tensions between the United States and Iran escalate.





The Type 055 destroyer is one of the world’s most capable surface combatants, equipped with long-range missiles, advanced radar, and anti-air warfare systems, while the Type 052D provides air defence and strike capabilities.





The Liaowang‑1 surveillance ship enhances intelligence, reconnaissance, and electronic monitoring of naval and air activity in the region.





China has significant economic interests in the Gulf, including protecting oil and gas supply routes, securing trade via the Maritime Silk Road, and supporting energy investments and infrastructure projects in Iran and neighboring countries. Analysts suggest China’s naval presence could also involve monitoring Western movements and potentially supporting Tehran with intelligence, affecting the regional balance of power.





The Gulf of Oman and surrounding waters are increasingly a geopolitical hotspot, where military deployments intersect with strategic economic and energy interests.