Chinese satellite images track USS Tripoli speeding through regional waters



Commercial satellite imagery from China has reportedly revealed the latest location of the USS Tripoli, showing the U.S. amphibious assault ship moving at high speed through waters near Taiwan.





The vessel is believed to have departed from a U.S. base in Japan, heading toward the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility in the Middle East following an urgent directive from the Pentagon.





Defense analysts say the USS Tripoli carries a contingent of F-35B fighter jets, multiple multi-role aircraft, and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, significantly enhancing U.S. airstrike and coastal operation capabilities amid rising tensions involving Iran.





The ship is expected to reach the Persian Gulf within one to two weeks, where it could join three U.S. aircraft carriers already operating in the region as part of the ongoing Epic Fury operation.