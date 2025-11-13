In a groundbreaking revelation, Chinese scientists are reportedly developing a drug capable of extending human lifespan up to 150 years.

A Chinese startup called Lonvi Biosciences (based in Shenzhen) is reported to be working on an anti-ageing pill derived from compounds in grape seed.

Lonvi Biosciences is developing oral supplements derived from procyanidin C1 (PCC1), a natural compound extracted from grapeseed.

The experimental treatment, based on advanced cell regeneration and anti-aging research, is said to target the biological mechanisms responsible for aging and age-related diseases.

Early human trials, involving just 17 participants over three days, reported no major side effects and subtle markers of cellular rejuvenation, according to Lonvi executives.

If successful, the drug could revolutionize modern medicine and redefine what it means to grow old in the 21st century.

According to media coverage quoting the company’s chief technologist, the company believes it’s “possible to live up to 150 years [of age]” in the coming years via this treatment.

Recently, China’s president, Xi Jinping was heard discussing the possibility of living eternally with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.