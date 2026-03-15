Chinese Surveillance Tech Backfires: How Hacked Cameras Helped Take Out Iran’s Supreme Leader





Iran’s vast network of Chinese-made surveillance cameras—installed to tighten regime control—became the tool that enabled U.S. and Israeli intelligence to pinpoint and eliminate Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a precise February 28 airstrike.





According to a report from Epoch Times’ “China in Focus,” Tehran is covered with thousands of Hikvision and Dahua cameras, many containing known vulnerabilities and backdoors. American and Israeli cyber teams exploited these flaws to access live feeds, tracking Khamenei’s movements in the days before the strike.





“Tehran is blanketed with thousands of Hikvision and Dahua cameras—brands heavily promoted and exported by Chinese companies, many with documented security vulnerabilities and alleged backdoors,” the segment states. “U.S. and Israeli cyber teams reportedly exploited these weaknesses to gain real-time access to the feeds.”





Insiders say this surveillance allowed operatives to confirm Khamenei’s exact location inside a secure compound through cross-referenced camera data, paving the way for the joint U.S.-Israeli operation that killed him.





The clip underscores the irony: “Systems installed to control and monitor the Iranian population ended up providing foreign intelligence services with a direct window into the regime’s highest levels.”





In Beijing, the fallout is causing concern. “Chinese officials are now reportedly reviewing the security of similar systems exported worldwide, fearing that the same vulnerabilities could be turned against their own interests or allies in the future,” the narration warns.





“This is yet another example of how the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive tech export strategy may be backfiring on the global stage.”





The assassination marked a major escalation in the ongoing conflict, with Khamenei confirmed dead on March 1 after the February 28 strike. The regime’s reliance on Chinese tech for internal repression handed its enemies a decisive edge.