CHINKULI PLEDGES FAIR SHARE OF CDF TO KANYAMA RESIDENTS

…as Munkolo ward councillor calls for concerted efforts in fostering development

Lusaka, Makeni-27th December, 2021.

Residents of Munkolo Ward of Kanyama Constituency this morning gathered at the Bayuni Primary School hall to chart the way forward on the utilisation and disbursement of the K25.7 million CDF allocation to Kanyama.

In his speech on the matter, Kanyama MP, Monti Chinkuli, said his party was committed to disbursing CDF to the people of Kanyama irrespective of political affiliation.

Mr Chinkuli, who emphasized that there would be no political affiliation in rolling out development in the area, was quick to applaud President Hichilema’s bold step of ending caderism in markets and other public spaces as well as increasing the CDF allocation from K1.6 million during the previous regime to an historic K25.7 million.

He emphasized that the administration of CDF meant for Kanyama Constituency would be done by the locals, adding that missing expertise in a particular ward would be sourced from other wards in the Constituency.

He charged that he ensures that there was strict adherence to the presidential directive that grassrootd determines how and where their money should be spent in their localities.

“The President has asked us to come here and thank you on his behalf for the large number of votes that he got here. I know that there are a lot of expectations from you people and I can assure you that with your help, we will deliver. Right now, there are a number of fulfilled campaign promises that his Excellency has scored such as an end to caderism and there is such an aura of peace around as people are able to trade freely in the markets. The administration of CDF for Kanyama would be by the residents of Kanyama themselves, ” he said.

Munkolo ward 15 councillor, Evans Kaliko, stressed that he was elated that the people of Makeni had gathered to ensure that they were furnished with the much-needed information on the disbursement of CDF funds.

He stated that he was aware of the community’s expectations to deliver the needed development promised during the elections campaigns.

“President Hichilema cannot develop this country alone, he needs each and everyone of you. Development needs concerted efforts from each one of us. I also want to remind you that CDF is not about us as politicians but that of Government,” he said.

President Hichilema exceeded expectations when he disbursed K1.6 million Equalization Fund to all the 116 councils across the country a fortnight ago.

Constituency Chairperson, Justin Kabwe, UPND Lusaka District deputy Chairperson, Michael Saini were also part of the deliberations among other residents from the ward.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM