Chinsali PF MP admits getting drugged by two Tanzanian women after drinking at Urban Hotel in Ndola

PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa has confirmed that he was drugged by two unknown Tanzanian women while he lodged at Urban Hotel in Ndola.

Mr Mukosa says that the two ladies, who had introduced themselves as business women earlier at noon and were also logged at the same hotel allegedly drugged him with valium and stole from him while helping him get to his room while in an intoxicated state.

He has since refuted a paragraph in a story published by the Zambia Daily Mail with the assumption that the two were prostitutes.

In a letter addressed to Zambia Mail managing director, Mr Mukosa’s lawyer Bonaventure Mutale said while the rest of the story is accurate, the incident of drugging his client’s drink or wine occurred while he was seated around the swimming pool area in the company of the two women long before the closure of the bar.

“We have been retained by Mr. Kalawa Mukosa, MP in connection with your article headlined “MP Mukosa Robed.” “2 Tanzanian ladies drugged him with valium in his room.” The article reads in part: “Patriotic Front (PF) CHINSALI Member of Parliament Kawala Mukosa has allegedly been robbed out of K18 000 by two women of Tanzanian origin he invited for drinks in his room at Ndola Urban Hotel…” Mr Mutale said.

Mr Mutale said Mr Mukosa is not aware that the two women were prostitutes as they had earlier in the day as they ate breakfast introduced themselves as business women.

He said Mr Mukosa was intoxicated by the drug that was dropped in his drink while sitting around the swimming pool and that the two women offered to assist him to walk to is room where they robbed him after he fell unconscious.

“The two women were also booked in the Hotel in Room 14. We advise that Mr Mukosa was intoxicated by the drug that was dropped in his drink whilst sitting around the swimming pool and that the two women offered to assist him to walk to is room where they robbed him after he fell unconscious.

In the light of the above, our instructions are to request you to retract the portion of the story that states that Mr. Mukosa was allegedly robbed of K18000.00 by two women of Tanzanian origin whom he invited for drinks in his room at Ndola Urban Hotel,” Mr Mutale said.

He has since asked the Newspaper to retract a paragraph from the story which assumed that he invited the two women in his room.

“We note that this article has also been published on your online platform.Our instructions are that you should publish in print and on your online platform a corrected version and apology to Hon. Mukosa in the course of the next five days, failure to which we have instructions to commence action in the High Court for Zambia.Kindly note that Hon. Mukosa has by separate correspondence engaged the Hotel Management for its breach of mandatory statutory duties as provided for in the Hotel Act,” he said.

