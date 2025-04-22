CHINYAMA PREDICTS ONE-TERM FATE FOR UPND



…Cites Broken Promises and Public Discontent



Lusaka… Tuesday April 22, 2025 — A sharp critique of the ruling UPND has emerged from the Socialist Party (SP), with one of its senior officials questioning whether the current administration is living up to the promises it made to the Zambian people.



In a statement, Mr. Preston Chinyama, the Socialist Party’s Presidential Advisor for Political Affairs, expressed concern over what he described as the country’s deteriorating economic and social conditions under the UPND government.



Mr. Chinyama stated that time was moving quickly while the UPND leadership appeared to be lacking clear direction.



He pointed to the rising cost of living and a slowdown in infrastructure development as signs that the government had lost its way.



He challenged the government’s supporters, whom he described as “praise singers” and “useful idiots” for their past loyalty, to explain why they had remained silent amid the current struggles.



Mr. Chinyama also criticized the UPND’s enactment of the controversial Cyber Security Law, asserting that it was a piece of legislation that had been widely rejected by the Zambian public.



The Socialist Party official went on to predict that the UPND would not secure a second term in office, arguing that the administration’s dishonesty had finally caught up with them.



According to Mr. Chinyama, the party’s leadership had been exposed as “full-blown dictators” and “businessmen” who were more interested in personal gain than in serving the nation.



He further cited the government for perpetuating power shortages despite abundant water resources and suggested that fuel prices were being increased for private interests rather than national benefit.



In his statement, Mr. Chinyama described Zambia’s socio-economic outlook as being in a “dire situation,” contending that confusion and desperation were spreading across the country.



He concluded by calling on all Zambians — especially the youth and progressive citizens — to stand up and prepare for a critical moment in the 2026 general elections.