Chip Roy Suggests ‘Nuclear Option’ to End Senate Stalemate



Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is urging Senate Republicans to consider the “nuclear option” — ending the 60-vote filibuster rule to break the ongoing government funding deadlock.





Roy argued the GOP should use a simple majority (50 votes) to pass a clean spending bill and reopen the government, saying Democrats “change the rules when it suits them — maybe it’s time Republicans do the same.”



Some GOP leaders, including Sen. John Thune, oppose the move, warning it could backfire if Democrats regain control.