“CHIPANDULE” CRIMINALS NABBED.



APRIL 27, 2025 – Police in Lusaka have apprehended four dangerous criminals belonging to a gang known as “Chipandule,” which has been terrorising members of the community in Matero and surrounding areas.



An intelligence-led operation was conducted by police officers in Matero between 20:00 hours on April 26, 2025, and 05:00 hours on April 27, 2025. The operation targeted criminal groups commonly referred to as “junkies.”



During the operation, an 18-year-old gang member, in the process of being apprehended, attempted to escape by climbing onto a roof, despite several police warning shots. Unfortunately, he was struck by an errant bullet and sustained an abdominal wound.



Police officers immediately rushed him to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where he is receiving medical treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.



The four suspects have been identified as Joseph Banda, alias “Josalase,” aged 23; Prosper Mbewe, aged 24; and two male juveniles, aged 18 and 15.



In addition, a 47-year-old woman, the mother of two of the suspects, has also been apprehended for aiding and abetting the gang members by hiding them from the police.



The suspects have been on the police wanted list for various offences related to aggravated robbery.



Meanwhile, patrols were extended to Chunga, George, Desai, Soweto, Kachele, Kizito, and Lilanda compounds, where an additional 41 suspected “junkies,” including two females, were apprehended.



All suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in court soon.



The Zambia Police Service wishes to thank the residents of Matero and surrounding areas for their continued cooperation and support in making our communities safer.



Godfrey Chilabi

Assistant Public Relations Officer.